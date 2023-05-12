Macron Supports EU-Made Electric Cars with Green Industries Law

French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled his plans to prioritize European-made batteries and cars as part of his efforts to promote a sustainable and environmentally friendly economy. Macron emphasized that France will no longer allocate taxpayers’ money to support non-European industries and will exclusively provide environmental bonuses for European vehicles. He made this announcement during a speech that aimed to promote a “green industries law” focused on reindustrializing France.

The proposed “Green Industries Law” encompasses various measures designed to incentivize investments in eco-friendly technologies like heat pumps and solar modules. Taking inspiration from the US subsidy program known as the “Inflation Reduction Act” (IRA), initiated by President Joe Biden, the French law aims to secure energy security and combat climate change. In the United States, incentives for purchasing electric vehicles are contingent upon the vehicle being assembled domestically and a certain portion of the battery being manufactured within the country.

Macron’s push for reindustrialization aligns with his vision of fostering a sustainable and green economy. By lending support to European-made batteries and cars, known for their lower carbon footprint, France seeks to contribute to the global reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and minimize environmental impact. The forthcoming “Green Industries Law,” which is set to be presented in the upcoming week, will outline additional details and measures intended to advance France’s reindustrialization agenda.

The decision to prioritize European-made vehicles and discontinue support for non-European industries signifies a strategic shift towards domestic production and increased investment in eco-friendly technologies. This move underscores Macron’s unwavering commitment to promoting a sustainable and competitive industrial sector within France while actively addressing the challenges posed by climate change and striving to enhance energy security.

