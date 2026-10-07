Vienna authorities have launched a public manhunt following a serious sexual assault in the city’s 10th district (Favoriten) during the early hours of Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

At approximately 1:35 AM, an 85-year-old woman was walking home from Vienna Central Station (Hauptbahnhof). As she walked along Arsenalstraße, an unknown man approached her, pulled her into the courtyard of a residential building, and sexually assaulted her.

Passersby in the immediate vicinity heard the victim’s cries for help and alerted emergency services. The perpetrator fled the scene on foot before police units arrived.

Emergency responders from the Vienna professional ambulance service (Berufsrettung Wien) provided medical care to the injured victim at the scene before transporting her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Forensic Investigation and Police Appeal

An immediate area search (Sofortfahndung) conducted by Vienna police units shortly after the incident yielded negative results. Forensic teams subsequently secured physical evidence from the crime scene, which is currently undergoing technical analysis.

The investigation has been taken over by the Vienna State Criminal Police Office, Southern Branch (Landeskriminalamt Wien, Außenstelle Süd). Following an order from the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office (Staatsanwaltschaft Wien), law enforcement authorities authorized the publication of an official wanted-person photo (Fahndungsfoto) to assist in identifying the suspect.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect remains at large. Police authorities are calling on members of the public who were near Arsenalstraße or the surrounding area between 1:00 AM and 2:00 AM on October 6 to share any relevant observations.

Information, including confidential reports, can be directed to the Landeskriminalamt Wien by calling 01-31310-57800.