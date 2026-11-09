Meinl-Reisinger Pushes “Stufenbeitritt” for Western Balkans at Berlin Process Meeting
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) represented Austria at the Berlin Process foreign ministers’ meeting on October 1, 2026, near Budva, Montenegro. Chaired this year by Montenegro, More...
Austria Winter Tyre Requirement In Effect From November 1
Austria’s annual situational winter tyre requirement (situative Winterreifenpflicht) comes into force today, November 1. It applies to cars, light trucks up to 3.5 tonnes and More...
Public Manhunt Launched After Rape of 85-Year-Old Woman in Vienna’s Favoriten District
Vienna authorities have launched a public manhunt following a serious sexual assault in the city’s 10th district (Favoriten) during the early hours of Tuesday, October More...
Vienna Police Seize 11 kg Cocaine and 16 kg Marijuana in Separate Busts
Investigators from the Vienna State Criminal Police Office (Landeskriminalamt Wien) have executed two independent narcotics enforcement operations, resulting in the seizure More...
Meinl-Reisinger Pushes “Stufenbeitritt” for Western Balkans at Berlin Process Meeting
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) represented Austria at the Berlin Process foreign ministers’ meeting on October 1, 2026, near Budva, Montenegro. Chaired More...
Kickl Links AfD Win in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern to Coming “System Change” in Austria
The Alternative for Germany (AfD) won a victory in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern with 38.2 percent of the vote in preliminary official counts, while the Christian Democratic Union More...
Christian Stocker at UNGA81 P4M Summit: Breakdown of International Order
Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker posted on X (@_CStocker) from the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) More...
Austria’s Foreign Minister Pushes for Global Rules on Autonomous Weapons
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) has issued a sharp call for binding international regulations More...
Austria Opens Peer-to-Peer Electricity Sharing in October, Cheaper Grid Fees Expected From 2027From October, people in Austria who generate their own electricity can share it directly with others...
Business Groups See Economic Boost From Google’s Kronstorf Data CenterFollowing the historic groundbreaking of Google’s first-ever Austrian data center earlier this year, Upper Austria’s leading...
Austria Tax Guide 2026: Income Tax, Rates & What Foreigners Need to KnowThis Austria tax guide 2026 breaks down what you actually owe once you’re living and working...
Business Groups See Economic Boost From Google’s Kronstorf Data Center
Following the historic groundbreaking of Google’s first-ever More...
Austria’s FSME Cases Already Exceed All of Last Year’s Total
Austria has recorded 155 confirmed cases of tick-borne encephalitis (FSME) so far in 2026, already exceeding More...
Salmonella Outbreak Spreads Across Europe: Over 300 Cases Linked to Contaminated EggsEuropean health authorities have issued recalls after over 300 Salmonella cases were linked to contaminated eggs from a Belgian producer, affecting..
Austria’s Cities Were Built for a Cooler Climate. That’s Becoming a Health Crisis.Urban planning experts warn that historic Austrian city designs exacerbate extreme summer heat, turning the urban heat island effect into a..
The Complete Cost of Living in Austria: A 2026 Guide for Expats and Newcomers
Austria consistently ranks among Europe’s most livable countries, but “livable” and “cheap” More...