Car driving on a snowy road in the Austrian Alps under the Austria winter tyre requirement
Surveillance camera footage showing the suspect walking along a sidewalk wearing a t-shirt, dark trousers, and white shoes
Vienna Police badges and evidence packaging tape on display following a major narcotics investigation
Vienna Police vehicle with blue emergency lights on a city street at night
Civil defence warning siren mounted on a pole with a subtle Austrian flag background
Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger and Education Minister Wiederkehr presenting a new children's rights book
Austrian Women's Minister Eva-Maria Holzleitner speaking about abortion protection zones
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen shakes hands with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani in New York

Austria Winter Tyre Requirement In Effect From November 1

Car driving on a snowy road in the Austrian Alps under the Austria winter tyre requirement

Austria’s annual situational winter tyre requirement (situative Winterreifenpflicht) comes into force today, November 1. It applies to cars, light trucks up to 3.5 tonnes and More...

Public Manhunt Launched After Rape of 85-Year-Old Woman in Vienna’s Favoriten District

Surveillance camera footage showing the suspect walking along a sidewalk wearing a t-shirt, dark trousers, and white shoes

Vienna authorities have launched a public manhunt following a serious sexual assault in the city’s 10th district (Favoriten) during the early hours of Tuesday, October More...

Vienna Police Seize 11 kg Cocaine and 16 kg Marijuana in Separate Busts

Vienna Police badges and evidence packaging tape on display following a major narcotics investigation

Investigators from the Vienna State Criminal Police Office (Landeskriminalamt Wien) have executed two independent narcotics enforcement operations, resulting in the seizure More...

Foreign ministers and delegates from Western Balkan states and European Union members posing for a group photo in front of national flags at the Berlin Process summit in Montenegro

Meinl-Reisinger Pushes “Stufenbeitritt” for Western Balkans at Berlin Process Meeting

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) represented Austria at the Berlin Process foreign ministers’ meeting on October 1, 2026, near Budva, Montenegro. Chaired More...

Kickl Links AfD Win in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern to Coming “System Change” in Austria

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) won a victory in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern with 38.2 percent of the vote in preliminary official counts, while the Christian Democratic Union More...

Christian Stocker at UNGA81 P4M Summit: Breakdown of International Order

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker speaks at the Austria seat during the P4M summit at UN headquarters, September 2026

Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker posted on X (@_CStocker) from the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) More...

Austria’s Foreign Minister Pushes for Global Rules on Autonomous Weapons

Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger addressing diplomats on AI and autonomous weapons regulation.

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) has issued a sharp call for binding international regulations More...

Rooftop solar panels on a house in Austria, illustrating peer-to-peer electricity sharing Austria Opens Peer-to-Peer Electricity Sharing in October, Cheaper Grid Fees Expected From 2027

From October, people in Austria who generate their own electricity can share it directly with others...

Modern technology data center exterior representing Google's multi-billion-euro project in Kronstorf, Upper Austria. Business Groups See Economic Boost From Google’s Kronstorf Data Center

Following the historic groundbreaking of Google’s first-ever Austrian data center earlier this year, Upper Austria’s leading...

Austria Tax Guide 2026 Austria Tax Guide 2026: Income Tax, Rates & What Foreigners Need to Know

This Austria tax guide 2026 breaks down what you actually owe once you’re living and working...

Austria’s FSME Cases Already Exceed All of Last Year’s Total

Medical vial labeled tick-borne encephalitis vaccine with a syringe on a sterile white background.

Austria has recorded 155 confirmed cases of tick-borne encephalitis (FSME) so far in 2026, already exceeding More...

Salmonella Outbreak Spreads Across Europe: Over 300 Cases Linked to Contaminated Eggs

European health authorities have issued recalls after over 300 Salmonella cases were linked to contaminated eggs from a Belgian producer, affecting..

Austria’s Cities Were Built for a Cooler Climate. That’s Becoming a Health Crisis.

Urban planning experts warn that historic Austrian city designs exacerbate extreme summer heat, turning the urban heat island effect into a..

The Complete Cost of Living in Austria: A 2026 Guide for Expats and Newcomers

Historic Viennese residential street and cityscape showcasing living standards in Austria.

Austria consistently ranks among Europe’s most livable countries, but “livable” and “cheap” More...

Austria’s Heating-Subsidy Fund Runs Dry, Leaving Homeowners Without Federal Support Until 2027

Austria's federal heating and renovation subsidy fund ran out of money in July, leaving homeowners without support until the program resets..

Financial Relief for Families: Austria Increases Care Allowance by 2.7% for 2026

In a move aimed at supporting Austria’s growing population of elderly and chronically ill residents, the federal government has implemented a..
ÖBB 12 Euro voucher on train

ÖBB Offers 12 Euro Voucher to Passengers to Leave Overcrowded Train: Curious Offer Sparks Debate

An ÖBB 12 Euro voucher has sparked nationwide debate after an Austrian Federal Railways train manager offered the incentive to passengers..
Calculating net income for Austrian residence permit application 2026.

Austria Residence Permit Income Requirement 2026: Official Thresholds, Deductions & Rules Explained

Foreign nationals applying for an Austrian residence permit in 2026 must navigate one of the strictest financial compliance systems in Europe...
Modern technology data center exterior representing Google's multi-billion-euro project in Kronstorf, Upper Austria.

Business Groups See Economic Boost From Google’s Kronstorf Data Center

Following the historic groundbreaking of Google’s first-ever Austrian data center earlier this year, Upper Austria’s leading economic organizations have issued a..