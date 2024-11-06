ÖBB Unveils New Cityjet Double-Decker Trains for 2026

Austria’s ÖBB (Austrian Federal Railways) introduced its latest double-decker Cityjet trains in St. Pölten, announcing plans for a fleet of 109 trains, set to launch in 2026. This €1.5 billion investment targets a capacity boost for the Vienna region, a critical area where two-thirds of Austria’s local transport operates.

The new trains are tailored for convenience, speed, and inclusivity, offering passengers barrier-free access and multipurpose areas for bicycles and strollers. Each six-car train holds up to 591 seats, allowing ample space for travelers and accommodating up to 60 bikes per train. With a top speed of 160 km/h, these trains will improve commute times across key routes including the north-south Vienna corridor.

Investment in Austria’s Rail Infrastructure

The ÖBB’s investment reflects Austria’s response to growing demand for public transport. ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä emphasized the importance of adding capacity, especially as Austria anticipates record passenger numbers in 2024. “We need more space,” Matthä stated, highlighting that the Vienna region serves as a daily lifeline for thousands, contributing to environmental sustainability by shifting commuter reliance from cars to trains.

A remarkable aspect of the Cityjet model is its adaptability. The trains will cover high-traffic routes from Znojmo to Vienna, and extend south to cities like Wiener Neustadt and Payerbach-Reichenau. Enhanced features aim to make journeys smoother, increasing Austria’s appeal as a sustainable, convenient commuting option for residents and tourists alike.

Expanding Accessibility and Comfort

Beyond its technical upgrades, the new Cityjet focuses on inclusivity. Designed with user accessibility in mind, the double-decker setup includes wide entry points for easy boarding and disembarking, supporting Austria’s aim to make public transportation more welcoming and usable for all. The layout caters to families and individuals with bikes, enabling hassle-free travel with designated storage areas.

A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

In recent years, ÖBB has made substantial efforts to champion sustainability by transitioning from road to rail. By enhancing its train fleet with the Cityjet double-deckers, the ÖBB is setting the stage for a more environmentally friendly future in Austria’s transportation sector.