ÖBB Temporarily Adjusts Services for Improved Punctuality

In a bid to enhance punctuality and reliability, Austria’s national railway company, ÖBB, has unveiled a strategic plan for the eastern region that involves a reduction in the number of train services on specific routes. This adjustment, slated to commence on February 12th, aims to streamline timetables and mitigate delays caused by the current challenges faced by ÖBB, primarily linked to the delayed delivery of new trains.

The overall reduction in service is estimated at 1.9%, translating to 50 out of 2,700 local trains daily. While this might mean fewer train connections, ÖBB assures passengers of a more dependable and punctual travel experience.

One of the notable changes will be observed on the S3 route between Korneuburg and Floridsdorf, which will see a decrease in the number of daily trips from 102 to 84. Similarly, the St. Andrä-Wördern to Vienna Franz-Josefs-Bahnhof connection, served by R40 and S40, will experience a reduction from 116 to 108 trains.

Moreover, on routes connecting Vienna, Wiener Neustadt, Deutschkreutz, and the Franz-Josephs-Bahn heading towards Gmünd, four trains will now operate with single-deck sets instead of double-deck sets. ÖBB acknowledges the inconvenience caused by these adjustments but attributes them to the delays in the delivery of new trains.

The railway company has expressed its apologies and emphasizes that these measures are temporary, lasting until Easter. ÖBB assures passengers that active communication about these changes will be provided on trains and at stations. Additionally, the entire fleet and timetable will undergo thorough evaluations in the coming weeks. ÖBB plans to engage in discussions with workshops and suppliers to swiftly resolve the challenges and restore a more reliable and robust train service.

In conclusion, ÖBB recognizes the importance of maintaining a punctual and reliable transport system and is taking proactive steps to address current challenges and ensure an improved travel experience for passengers in the near future.