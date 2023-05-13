Ukraine Counteroffensive Forces Russian Retreat in Bakhmut

In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, recent developments have dealt a significant setback to Moscow’s forces. Following a new offensive launched by Ukraine, Russian troops have been forced to retreat from the battlefield city of Bakhmut. This retreat signals a coordinated effort by Ukraine to encircle Russian forces in Bakhmut, a strategic objective that Moscow has been fiercely defending throughout the bloodiest phases of the war.

Ukrainian armed forces have claimed a major victory, stating that they have liberated 17.3 square kilometers of territory in the Bakhmut sector during a three-day counteroffensive. This marks the largest Ukrainian advancement in the area in the past six months. However, Ukrainian officials have downplayed the notion that a full-fledged counteroffensive has officially begun, suggesting that there is more to come.

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that Ukraine launched an assault north of Bakhmut with a significant deployment of troops and tanks. While the Russians claim to have repelled 26 attacks, they have acknowledged that troops in one area had to fall back in order to regroup in more favorable positions near the Berkhivka reservoir northwest of Bakhmut.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private army that has been leading the Russian campaign in Bakhmut, has described the retreat of Russian forces as a “rout” rather than a strategic regrouping. According to Prigozhin, the Ukrainian forces have seized high ground overlooking Bakhmut and gained control of the main highway leading into the city from the west. He also criticized Russia’s regular military for failing to provide sufficient support and supplies to his men in Bakhmut.

The situation on the ground has intensified, with Russian-installed officials reporting that two missiles struck an industrial complex in Luhansk, a city located in Russian-occupied territory around 100 kilometers behind the front lines. The attack caused significant damage and occurred just beyond the range of the main battlefield rockets that Ukraine has previously deployed. It comes a day after Britain announced its decision to send longer-range cruise missiles, further escalating tensions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has addressed the recent developments, declaring that the Russians are mentally prepared for defeat. He emphasized the need to continue applying pressure to transform their sense of defeat into tangible losses. The Ukrainian military command has reported ongoing fighting in Bakhmut and Russian shelling of nearby towns but has not officially confirmed any significant advance or Russian withdrawal in their evening report.

The conflict in Ukraine, now in its fifteenth month, appears to have reached a turning point. Ukraine has received significant military reinforcements from Western countries, bolstering their readiness for a long-awaited counteroffensive aimed at reclaiming occupied territory. While Ukrainian officials have downplayed the notion of an offensive already underway.