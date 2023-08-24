Russian Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Died in Plane Crash

In a shocking turn of events, the aviation world has been left reeling as an Embraer Legacy 600 executive jet crashed abruptly, claiming the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the enigmatic Wagner mercenary chief. The incident, shrouded in uncertainty, has ignited a flurry of queries, all revolving around the puzzling circumstances that led to the aircraft’s sudden plunge. Flight-tracking data, an invaluable source of information, offers a glimpse into the final moments of the ill-fated flight.

Russia’s esteemed aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, confirmed that Prigozhin was among a total of 10 individuals on board the aircraft during the tragic incident. The flight, bound on a course from Moscow to St. Petersburg, met its demise near the quiet village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region. The clock read 3:19 p.m. GMT when disaster struck, a rapid and unexpected vertical descent that defied comprehension. In a mere span of 30 seconds, the jet plunged a staggering 8,000 feet from its serene cruising altitude of 28,000 feet.

What compounds the shock is the absence of any prior indications of turbulence. The flight-tracking data paints a picture of a journey that appeared unmarred until the very end. Eerily captured on video, the aircraft’s descent is captured in chilling detail – a sharp, nose-down trajectory, trailing behind it a mystifying plume, possibly composed of smoke or vapor.

In the wake of this heart-wrenching event, Russian authorities have been swift to respond. An investigation, spanning the breadth of possible causes, has been initiated. One prevailing hypothesis whispers of the aircraft succumbing to a surface-to-air missile attack, although this speculation remains shrouded in the fog of unverified information.

Brazil’s prominent aircraft manufacturer, Embraer SA, has stepped forward to clarify its limited involvement with the ill-fated jet. The company asserted that it had not extended any recent services or support to the aircraft in question. The jet itself, a luxury haven in the skies, boasted the capacity to accommodate approximately 13 passengers. Embraer further underscored its compliance with international sanctions imposed on Russia.

The aircraft in question, bearing the registration number RA-02795, had previously carved its path in history by transporting Prigozhin to Belarus, following his involvement in a mutiny. Traces of its final moments were captured in flight-tracking data, the last recorded position timestamped at 3:11 p.m. GMT. Yet, this lifeline of information ceased, potentially a result of interference or jamming experienced in the vicinity.

The subsequent minutes offer a puzzling narrative – intermittent data points continuing for a duration of nine minutes. A perplexing series of ascents and descents, each spanning a few thousand feet, unfolded in the 30 seconds leading up to the catastrophic plunge. The final data communication, received at 3:20 p.m. GMT, etches the tragic sequence into the annals of aviation history.

The mystifying crash of the Embraer Legacy 600 jet has rippled through the global aviation community, sparking a relentless quest for answers. The air of uncertainty has spurred Russian authorities to undertake a thorough and exhaustive investigation, in the hopes of illuminating the darkness that surrounds this sudden and heartbreaking tragedy.