Gulf Ship Seized Amidst Allegations of Smuggling by Iran

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have reportedly seized a commercial ship in the Gulf, possibly due to suspected smuggling, according to a U.S. Navy spokesperson. The U.S. Navy, while monitoring the situation, decided against taking further action. British maritime security company Ambrey acknowledged the attempted seizure by Iranian forces of a Tanzanian-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman. It is not uncommon for Iran to intercept smaller tankers it suspects of smuggling oil. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage between Iran and Oman, handles around 20% of the world’s seaborne crude oil and oil products.

The U.S. Navy recently announced that it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Iranian personnel had reportedly fired shots at the vessels before departing when U.S. Navy intervention arrived. Chevron, the U.S. oil major, confirmed that it managed one of the tankers, the Richmond Voyager, and that the crew was safe. Since 2019, there have been several attacks on shipping in the Gulf, which have occurred during periods of heightened tension between the U.S. and Iran.

The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command expressed appreciation for the crew of the USS McFaul for their immediate response, preventing another seizure. Iranian authorities have yet to comment on the matter, according to Iran’s state news agency, IRNA. The United States, together with its allies and partners in the region, plans to respond to Iranian aggression to ensure the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and other vital waterways, stated a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.

Since 2021, Iran has reportedly harassed, attacked, or seized nearly 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels, posing a significant threat to regional maritime security and the global economy, as per the U.S. Navy. The Richmond Voyager, involved in the recent incident, had previously docked in Saudi Arabia and is now heading towards Singapore. Ship registries, including the Marshall Islands and Greece, have issued warnings about the risks to commercial shipping in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. In a separate incident, the U.S. reportedly confiscated an Iranian oil cargo aboard a tanker in April during a sanctions enforcement operation. The vessel is currently anchored near Galveston in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, awaiting cargo discharge.

The situation in the Gulf continues to be a concern for global maritime security, given the frequency of attacks and seizures. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for the flow of oil and oil products, and any disruptions or tensions in the region have far-reaching implications for global energy markets. The actions of Iran and the responses of international actors will continue to shape the dynamics in this vital maritime area.