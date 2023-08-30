Gabon Coup Attempt After Presidential Election

Amid a backdrop of tension and uncertainty, Gabon, a Central African nation, has been thrown into turmoil as a group of senior military officers orchestrated a coup shortly after the state election body declared President Ali Bongo’s victory for a third term. The dramatic turn of events unfolded on national television, where these officers, representing the nation’s security and defense forces, boldly announced the cancellation of the election results, closure of borders, and dissolution of critical state institutions.

Gunfire erupted in the capital city, Libreville, soon after the officers’ televised declaration, underscoring the gravity of the situation. This group of coup leaders identified themselves as “The Committee of Transition and the Restoration of Institutions,” signifying their intent to reshape the country’s governance. Their audacious move led to the dissolution of significant institutions, including the government, senate, national assembly, constitutional court, and the election body itself.

The coup attempt casts a dark shadow over the political landscape of West and Central Africa, a region that has witnessed a series of coups in recent years, including in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Niger. This troubling pattern highlights the fragility of democratic progress in the region and raises concerns about governance and stability.

The coup plot unfolded against a backdrop of apprehension and suspicion surrounding the recent presidential election in Gabon. Prior to the announcement of the coup, President Ali Bongo’s victory was declared by the Gabonese Election Centre, with 64.27% of the vote. His main challenger, Albert Ondo Ossa, secured second place with 30.77% of the vote. These results were met with skepticism due to the absence of international observers, the suspension of foreign broadcasts, and an internet blackout that shrouded the electoral process in opacity.

Tensions had been escalating even before the election due to concerns about potential unrest. President Bongo, seeking to extend his family’s five-decade-long grip on power, faced opposition from those advocating for change in the nation’s leadership. The country’s resource-rich status, coupled with its glaring poverty, intensified the stakes.

The nation had previously experienced political turmoil in 2016 when President Bongo’s disputed election win triggered violent protests, resulting in the burning of the parliament building. The opposition consistently challenged the legitimacy of his electoral victories, alleging widespread fraud.

In 2019, Gabon grappled with another episode of political instability as a failed military coup saw soldiers seizing the state radio station and questioning President Bongo’s fitness for office due to his health issues. This incident hinted at the simmering undercurrents of dissent within the nation’s military ranks.

The situation raises questions about the credibility of the electoral process and governance in Gabon. The absence of international observers and the alleged irregularities further erode public trust. The European Union’s exclusion from election observation and concerns expressed by media watchdog Reporters Without Borders about press freedom and information access add to the complexity of the situation.

As the nation grapples with this coup attempt and its implications, Gabon’s trajectory toward democratic governance and political stability remains uncertain. The events serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by the region and the delicate balance between democratic progress and political upheaval.