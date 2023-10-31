MINI and Angell Mobility Unveils E-Bike in Austria

Image credit: Angell Mobility

MINI and Angell Mobility have introduced the world to the MINI E-Bike 1, a cutting-edge electric bicycle that redefines urban mobility. Crafted under the direction of MINI’s Head of Design, Oliver Heilmer, and his dedicated team, the bike channels the distinctive essence of MINI cars, renowned for their iconic status. This innovation underscores MINI’s unwavering dedication to sustainable transportation, aiming to revolutionize short-distance commutes and last-mile transit.

This collaborative effort between Angell Mobility and MINI signifies a monumental step towards the global expansion of electric and connected bicycle offerings, with a commitment extending through at least 2027.

Available in two limited edition color schemes, each meticulously produced in a limited quantity of 1959 units to commemorate the inception of the MINI brand, the MINI E-Bike 1 showcases exceptional craftsmanship.

Built on the foundation of Angell Mobility’s lightweight frame, painstakingly hand-crafted in France from aerospace-grade aluminum, the bike boasts a distinctive duotone paint finish, paying homage to the iconic MINI color scheme.

Catering to diverse preferences, customers can select from two frame configurations: the Frame M, featuring a top tube, or the Frame S, designed for effortless access with a low frame. Both versions incorporate integrated mudguards and a chain guard, ensuring a comfortable ride in any weather condition. The saddle and grip combination, exclusively crafted by the esteemed Brooks England, are both luxurious and leather-free.

Remarkably light for its class, the MINI E-Bike 1 tips the scales at 17kg for the Frame S and 17.5kg for the Frame M, inclusive of the battery. The bike incorporates advanced safety features, including augmented intelligence and satellite tracking, elevating rider security and overall biking experience. The integrated digital cockpit boasts a proprietary navigation system, a mobile app, and a user-friendly digital interface, all meticulously designed by Angell Mobility.

Setting a new standard in electric biking, the MINI E-Bike 1 showcases an enhanced electric suite, featuring a cutting-edge battery core pack, motor controller, and battery connector, all contributing to heightened performance and dependability.

Enthusiasts can look forward to acquiring the MINI E-Bike 1 at select bicycle retailers, as well as luxury outlets, including Le Printemps in Paris and KaDeWe in Munich and Berlin.

Additionally, the bike will be available for purchase at chosen MINI dealerships across Europe, with pre-orders commencing on September 19th. Each limited edition bike comes with a generous two-year warranty, accompanied by Angell’s Back 2 year theft protection/replacement policy, offered at no additional expense. This launch marks a significant stride towards a sustainable and interconnected future in urban mobility.