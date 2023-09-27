Vienna Kindergarten Scandal Resurfaced

In a resurgence of a headline-grabbing case from 2016, the former head of the “Kindergarten Alt-Wien” association faces allegations of infidelity. This case, among a series of kindergarten scandals in Vienna, left parents vehemently protesting the closures of the association’s 33 locations. However, the charges against the “Alt-Wien, Muku, Arge for multicultural kindergarten education” were too severe, resulting in bankruptcy and the transfer of some locations to other operators. Now, after years, the WKStA has filed charges against six individuals.

The primary defendant, according to the WKStA, is the former operator of the “Kindergarten Alt-Wien” association. He faces allegations of serious fraud, infidelity, and fraudulent Krida. The man, who maintains the presumption of innocence and recently denied any misuse of subsidies, purportedly misrepresented his club as a non-profit organization when dealing with the City of Vienna. This led to full funding from the city amounting to 36 million euros over seven years, from 2009 to 2016. It’s alleged that he substantiated these claims with falsified invoices and manipulated financial records.

Out of the 36 million euros, he’s accused of diverting at least 16 million for personal use. The funds were purportedly channeled towards purchasing and renovating properties for his four children, totaling at least 3.5 million euros. Additionally, he allegedly acted as a contractor for these renovations, sometimes employing workers through the association. The former operator is also accused of using non-profit funds to cover living expenses for his entire family, as well as costs related to his riding school and a sole proprietorship. These private expenditures far exceeded the annual salary entitled to a kindergarten director.

Four additional defendants face charges of money laundering, allegedly utilizing embezzled funds for property acquisitions and renovations. The WKStA highlights that all seized materials underwent thorough analysis by economic experts. This meticulous process was essential due to the wide array of private expenses incurred by the primary defendant within the club, ranging from traffic fines to invoices for personal kitchens, lavish vacations, fur coats, and even opera visits.