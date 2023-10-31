Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Austria News
Updated:

Suspect Dead After Woman’s Body Found in Krems

The tragic turn of events in Krems district: Suspect found dead following intensive search. Latest updates on the investigation.

Lisa Fischer
By Lisa Fischer
Woman Body Found in Krems

A large-scale police operation was launched following the discovery of a woman’s body, leading to the subsequent search for a 34-year-old individual. Tragically, the man was later found deceased in a barn in the Langenlois area of the Krems district.

According to police spokesperson Johann Baumschlager, the 34-year-old, initially considered a suspect in connection with the woman’s untimely demise, appears to have taken his own life. Consequently, the earlier warning issued for the region has been lifted.

The discovery of the deceased 34-year-old took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. after an extensive search operation involving the deployment of Cobra units and helicopters. The search efforts had been underway for several hours, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

While the police have not officially confirmed the identity of the deceased suspect, reliable sources suggest that he held a political position within the Lower Austrian FPÖ district. This detail, however, remains unverified by law enforcement authorities.

In response to the unfolding events, the state police department urged residents in the Schiltern area near Langenlois to cooperate with law enforcement directives and to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. Spokesperson Baumschlager expressed gratitude for the community’s cooperation, emphasizing, “We thank you for your understanding.”

The catalyst for this intensive search operation was the distressing discovery of a deceased woman. Reports from various media outlets indicate that the victim was a 39-year-old female, believed to have met a tragic end on Sunday.

However, the Krems police refrained from disclosing specific details about the location or sequence of events, citing an ongoing investigation. Further information is expected to be provided on Tuesday. According to an online report by “Kurier,” the deceased woman was found in the Czech Republic. At present, foul play is suspected, adding to the complexity of this somber incident.

