Mitterdorfer Elected President of Austrian Football Association

In a momentous event that unfolded at the Extraordinary General Assembly in Salzburg, Klaus Mitterdorfer emerged as the newly elected president of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB). The 57-year-old lawyer from Carinthia secured all 13 votes, propelling him into the esteemed position and marking a pivotal moment in ÖFB’s history. Mitterdorfer’s ascent to power follows the departure of Johann Gartner, and his interim leadership since Gerhard Milletich’s resignation in January.

Mitterdorfer’s appointment came as no surprise, as the election committee had unanimously agreed upon his candidacy back in April. With the official enthronement now complete, he embarks on a tenure that will extend until the autumn of 2025. Expressing his delight and gratitude, Mitterdorfer eagerly accepted the office, vowing to dedicate himself wholeheartedly to its responsibilities.

The resounding unanimous vote in Mitterdorfer’s favor proved to be an auspicious sign, affirming the association’s unity and presenting a cohesive external front. Although some had advocated for a secret ballot, the majority opted for a transparent process.

Among Mitterdorfer’s foremost objectives as ÖFB president is the successful realization of the ÖFB infrastructure project in Vienna-Aspern. Recognizing its paramount importance, he stressed the need to commence construction within the current year. Furthermore, Mitterdorfer sets his sights on guiding the various national teams to as many finals as possible while bolstering amateur football. His ultimate ambition is to ignite a passion for the sport among young boys and girls, captivating them with the wonders of football.

In his early observations, Mitterdorfer lauded the recent performances of the senior national team, highlighting not only their exceptional skills on the field but also their profound sense of camaraderie. To foster a productive working relationship, he had already engaged in preliminary discussions with team boss Ralf Rangnick during their meeting in Windischgarsten this past June.

Before ascending to the presidency, Mitterdorfer served as the Carinthian State President since 2016, an experience that fortified his leadership acumen. Prior to that, he had carved a path in the realm of football, transitioning from being a player in the national league to assuming coaching roles and later serving as a board member at Friesacher AC and SK Treibach, both esteemed local clubs. Mitterdorfer’s deep-rooted passion for the sport led him to obtain a UEFA coaching license at the tender age of 20, back in 1986.

In his inaugural official excursion as ÖFB President, Mitterdorfer is set to attend the opening match of the ÖFB U19 women’s team against Germany at the European Championships in Tubize, Belgium, on July 18. This inaugural event signifies his commitment to supporting and nurturing the growth of women’s football.

As Klaus Mitterdorfer assumes his new role at the helm of the Austrian Football Association, football enthusiasts and stakeholders alike eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will undoubtedly bring to the sport and its devoted followers. With his vast experience, unwavering dedication, and a clear vision for the future, Mitterdorfer is poised to lead ÖFB into an era of continued success and accomplishment.