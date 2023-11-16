Wednesday, November 22, 2023
type here...
Austria News
Updated:

Inmates Regularly Escaping from Schwarzau Prison

Series of daring escapes raise concerns as inmates break free during hospital visits. Authorities on high alert after third incident in days.

Lisa Fischer
By Lisa Fischer
172
0
Must Read
Lisa Fischer
Lisa Fischer
Lisa Fischer is a seasoned journalist with a talent for uncovering hidden stories. With over nine years of experience, she has made a name for herself in the industry with her insightful reporting and writing. Lisa holds a degree in journalism from the University of Vienna and has worked for prominent Austrian newspapers. Her work has been recognized with several awards and she is committed to delivering thoughtful and thought-provoking journalism to her readers. Known for her persistence and integrity, Lisa is a valuable member of the Austrian journalism community.
Inmates Escaping from Schwarzau

In a series of audacious prison breaks, the third inmate eludes authorities at Schwarzau women’s prison, continuing a trend of escapes during hospital visits.

An alarming report by “Kurier” reveals the escape of an inmate from Schwarzau women’s prison in the Neunkirchen district. This marks the third incident within days, each time during a hospital visit, posing a significant challenge for authorities.

The most recent escape involved an inmate transported to Wiener Neustadt State Hospital. With the withdrawal of her guard during hospitalization, she took advantage of the situation, leaving the hospital and disappearing. Hospital staff promptly raised the alarm, initiating a search.

This follows a similar incident on Monday, where a 16-year-old Afghan escaped from Wiener Neustadt hospital during a scheduled examination. Hailing from the Gerasdorf juvenile prison in the Neunkirchen district, the teenager was set for release in January. Since his escape, he has been active on Instagram, sharing videos depicting escape scenes, handcuffs, and substances. Authorities are investigating the footage, which is already known to the police.

Tuesday witnessed another escape, this time from the Stein prison. The 35-year-old Russian, serving time for aggravated robbery with eleven years ahead of him, managed to flee during a hospital visit. Despite extensive search efforts, all three escapees remain at large, raising concerns about the security protocols during hospital transfers for inmates. Authorities are under pressure to address this escalating trend of escapes and tighten security measures.

Previous article
Trudeau Warns Israel to Stop Killing Palestinian Babies
Latest News
World NewsAli Tariq Shah -

Trudeau Warns Israel to Stop Killing Palestinian Babies

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Israel to cease what he referred to as the "killing of women,...

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Copyright Vienna Times, All Rights Reserved