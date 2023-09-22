Austrian Rauch and Zadic Gain Favor, Sobotka Lags Behind

Austrians’ trust in their politicians remains relatively stable, with minor shifts observed. Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) sees a slight increase in trust. Social Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) gains seven points and emerges as one of the most trusted government figures. Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens) also enjoys high trust levels. Meanwhile, National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) ranks lowest in trust.

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen maintains a high trust rating. Second National Council President Doris Bures (SPÖ) also fares well. Among government members, Rauch and Zadic stand out. Only Economics Minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP) registers a positive trust score. Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) gains six points but remains slightly in the negative.

Party leaders’ trust ratings show Beate Meinl-Reisinger (Neos) in the lead, followed by Werner Kogler (Greens) and SPÖ’s Andreas Babler. Karl Nehammer comes fourth, while Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) lags behind with a decrease in trust. Education Minister Martin Polaschek sees a notable decline, possibly due to school-related discussions.

National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka records the lowest trust score, followed by Education Minister Polaschek. Johannes Rauch’s rise is attributed to his balanced approach to health and social issues. Magnus Brunner’s success is linked to his careful handling of financial equalization negotiations.

The APA/OGM trust index, based on a survey of 1,000 citizens, determines these rankings based on respondents’ trust or lack thereof in the politicians surveyed.