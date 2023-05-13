Austria’s SPÖ Blocks Energy Projects Amidst Inflation Crisis

In a political standoff that could have significant repercussions for Austria’s energy sector, the Reds (SPÖ) have made a bold announcement, stating that they will not support any Turquoise-Green projects until the government addresses their anti-inflation demands. The decision is set to block major energy initiatives, as these projects require a two-thirds majority in the National Council, a majority that the coalition heavily relies on with the SPÖ. This move by the opposition party is being seen as an unusual form of political protest during unsuccessful motions of no-confidence.

The Reds’ stance poses a considerable setback for the Turquoise-Green coalition, which requires the support of the SPÖ to attain a two-thirds majority for most major energy projects. Currently, the coalition partners, the Greens, are unlikely to support the opposition’s demands regarding environmental issues.

Consequently, crucial energy transition plans, such as the Energy Efficiency Act, the Renewable Heat Act, and the Renewable Energy Acceleration Act, hang in the balance. Even the planned Freedom of Information Act is dependent on the opposition’s support.

The SPÖ’s blockade has drawn sharp criticism from both the ruling ÖVP and the Greens, who consider it a reckless move. August Wöginger (ÖVP) and Sigrid Maurer (SPÖ), the club bosses of their respective parties, have accused the SPÖ of obstructing legislation for party-tactical reasons. Maurer went further, likening the SPÖ’s actions to blackmailing the government and holding the population hostage.

