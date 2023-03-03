Austria Health Minister Proposes Expanding Primary Care Facilities

Austria’s Health Minister, Johannes Rauch, has put forward a proposal to expand primary care facilities (PVE) to address the shortage of panel doctors in rural areas and improve medical care in the country. According to Rauch, tripling the number of PVEs to at least 121 by 2025 would allow people to receive quality medical care directly at or near their place of residence, using the e-card system instead of a credit card.

However, the medical association disagrees and accuses Rauch of “pure actionism,” arguing that only a few doctors would be interested in working in a PVE. The association has called for further negotiations with the health department to find a solution that would benefit both patients and doctors.

The tension between the government and medical association’s differing views on how to improve medical care in Austria is evident in this proposal. While the government believes expanding PVEs is the best course of action, the medical association is skeptical about the feasibility of the plan and believes further discussions are necessary.

To address the shortage of panel doctors, the government has been exploring various options, including incentivizing doctors to practice in rural areas, improving the training of medical professionals, and expanding PVEs. However, the medical association has been critical of these proposals, claiming that they are not practical and would not address the root causes of the shortage of doctors in rural areas.

Rauch has acknowledged the concerns raised by the medical association and has called for further discussions to find a solution. He believes that expanding PVEs would not only improve medical care in rural areas but would also ease the burden on hospitals by reducing the number of patients seeking treatment for minor ailments.

In conclusion, the proposal to expand PVEs in Austria has highlighted the tension between the government’s desire to improve medical care and the concerns raised by the medical association. While both sides agree that there is a shortage of panel doctors in rural areas, they differ on the best way to address the issue. Further discussions are necessary to find a solution that would benefit both patients and doctors and improve medical care in the country.