Austrian Chancellor Nehammer Strengthens Ties with Africa

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is currently on a four-day visit to Africa, with stops in Angola, Ghana, and Egypt. The trip is accompanied by a business delegation led by Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig, which includes high-ranking representatives from several Austrian companies such as Frequentis, Andritz Hydro, Komptech, OMV, Plasser & Theurer, VA Tech WABAG, VAMED, Verbund, Voest Alpine Railway Systems GmbH, Wagner-Biro, Pessl Instruments GesmbH, AMET and AMEX.

Nehammer’s visit aims to enhance economic, energy, and raw material issues, with the goal of finding mutual benefit solutions that create prospects for the people of Africa.

The visit seeks to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the areas of migration and security, and on-site assistance. The Chancellor emphasized the importance of opening diplomatic doors to the Global South and diversifying partnerships to reduce Europe’s dependence on other countries like Russia or China. The trip will include an Austrian-Angolan economic forum and a meeting with Angolan President João Lourenço.

Nehammer’s visit aims to address economic reforms, investments in the health sector, and an end to widespread corruption in Angola. The country is also severely affected by the climate crisis, with the south currently experiencing the worst drought in 40 years. Angola is a member of OPEC, and between 2000 and 2020, it received around €39 billion in Chinese loans, with more than a quarter of Chinese loans to Africa going to Angola.

In Ghana, Nehammer will open an economic forum aimed at expanding trade, particularly in renewable energy, waste management, and environmental technologies. The Austrian delegation will explore ways to expand agricultural trade as Ghana is the world’s second-largest producer of cocoa. The Chancellor will also meet with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, with the focus on strengthening bilateral relations in the areas of migration and security.

