Trump’s administration confronted a new legal challenge

President Donald Trump’s administration confronted a new legal challenge on Monday that could determine whether he can push through the most controversial and far reaching policy of his first two weeks in office.



The government has a deadline to justify its executive order to ban entry of people from seven majority Muslims country including Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Libya, Iran, Iraq.

On Friday, a federal judge in Seattle ceased that executive order temporarily which opens doors for travelers from mainly majority country.

According to Reuters, “the government now has until 3 p.m. PST (2300 GMT) on Monday to submit additional legal briefs to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco in support of Trump’s order. The court is expected to act quickly, and a decision either way may ultimately result in the case reaching the U.S. Supreme Court. Over the weekend, the appeals court in San Francisco denied the administration’s request for an immediate suspension of the federal judge’s temporary restraining order that blocked the implementation of key parts of the travel ban”.

On the other side, The new Republic President, claimed that due to terrorism threat and security risk, he considers it best in favor of United States to put temporary ban on immigrants and travelers.