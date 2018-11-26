The Information War Against Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Is Becoming Tense. Khashoggi’s Death – An Instrument To Put A Reformer Under Pressure.

Despite the fact that it’s been over a month since the death of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, only now are the accusations against the crown prince at a peak after the CIA have attempted to present prince Mohammed as the person who ordered the killing, while the western mass media have escalated the information agenda to the limit. However, this case is still far from being clear and there are no clear-cut answers to the questions of who has killed journalist Khashoggi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood organization and a personal friend of Osama bin Laden, and why.

Mikhail Delyagin, a well-known Russian political expert, a doctor of sciences, and an academician, believes that Khashoggi’s death became part of a conspiracy against the Crown Prince of the Saudi Arabian Mohammed bin Salman, which the intelligence communities of a number of countries were aware of in advance.

The CIA have recently made a startling statement that the responsibility for the death of journalist Khashoggi rests with the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince. A representative of the intelligence agency said that “this murder wouldn’t have happened if it hadn’t been approved’ and made reference to certain “intercepted data’ in which prince Mohammed allegedly encouraged his associates to murder the journalist.

However, the accusation of the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince of the journalist’s murder is running contrary to the information published previously by the British Special Services which completely deﬂects the accusations against prince Mohammed. The messages of General Intelligence Directorate (Saudi Arabia) intercepted by London indicate that not only did the directions concerning the Khashoggi operation not originate from the prince himself, but it may well be that he was totally unaware of such directions.

Mikhail Delyagin assumes that the opponents of the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman prepared an attack against the crown prince well in advance, orchestrated, and potentially paid the services of the killers themselves to make a strike at Saudi Arabia and stop the modernizer prince because of inﬂuence and popularity.

Mohammed bin Salman is a 21st-century man, and a consistent advocate of modernization and development. The crown prince is also known as one of the masterminds and regional leaders of “moderate Islam’ which stands against the religious extremists and denounces terrorism as a course of action. A year ago, the forward-thinking Saudi Arabian leader moved aside several domestic clans at once and forced them to return tens of billions of dollars to the state.

Who has planned and implemented a resounding provocation against him and why? According to Russian expert Mikhail Delyagin, not only the British intelligence, but also the “representatives of some other states’ knew of the arrangements made to kidnap and, possibly, murder Jamal Khashoggi. They knew in advance of a forthcoming “tragic event’ on a certain date to create an image of Saudi Arabia being a state prone to “savage and ill- conceived actions’. At the same time, the goal was to show that the blockade of Qatar was inappropriate (including the war in Yemen), that the crown prince was involved to the