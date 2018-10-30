Emergency Landing: Austrian Plane Struck By Lightning

When the plane landed, a heavy thunderstorm raged over Pescara with strong winds.

A private aircraft of the Viennese company Theophil Services with five people on board, including four Austrians, had to make an emergency landing on Monday night in the middle- Italian Adriatic city of Pescara after being struck by lightning. The two Austrian pilots and the three passengers, including two managers from Austria and an Italian from Treviso, remained unscathed.

The small machine model Pilatus PC 12 was in Bologna, with the three managers on board towards Bari, when at an altitude of about 4,500 meters above the Adriatic Sea not far from Pescara was hit by lightning, reported the fire department of the airport of Pescara of APA. The pilot asked the Tower of Pescara for an emergency landing.

Firefighters and ambulances drove to the runway, pilots and passengers left the plane

undamaged.

Sources: Kurier.at