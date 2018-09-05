Incredible Life Of Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s fortune is estimated by the business magazine ” Forbes ” at about 305 million euros. That makes her one of the highest paid celebrities. She has worked hard for her prosperity and is spending the money generously. Her fortune flows into holidays, real estate, transport as well as into numerous charities.

Beyoncé really lives the dream of many. She not only has breathtaking outfits, but also the perfect voice for it. She is one half of a power duo, dominates the music industry and embodies the emancipation of women.

After working hard for her fortune, she also knows how to spend it. Queen Bey, as fans like to call her, is known for multi-million dollar properties, luxury vacations, yacht adventures and beauty treatments. Besides that, she’s also good at making presents. She gave her husband Jay-Z a private jet and a car. Her daughter Blue Ivy got a doll worth a five-digit sum for her birthday.

The money does not just stay within the family. For example, Beyoncé donates to victims of natural disasters or educational projects.

Beyoncé currently has a fortune of about 305 million euros thanks to their record sales, touring and sponsorship deals.

From 2016 to 2017, she earned around 52 million euros, making her, one of the world’s highest paid celebrities.

Much of this came from their world tour “Formation” 2016, which grossed about a quarter of a billion euros.

Her husband Jay-Z and they are currently on their “On The Run II” tour, which could bring in 200 million euros; her most successful tour together. Currently, they spend 4.3 million euros per evening.

2018 has been very successful for Beyoncé so far. Before going on tour, she was the main act of the Coachella Festival. Their estimated fee at performance is about 2.6 million euros.