On November 20, 2026, Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) visited deeep, the deep geothermal project run by Wien Energie and OMV in Vienna’s Seestadt Aspern, and promoted the technology in a post on X.

What Meinl-Reisinger Said About Deep Geothermal

In her post, translated from German, Meinl-Reisinger described deep geothermal heat as available around the clock at stable prices, CO₂-neutral, with a small surface footprint and with 100 percent of the value created locally. She called it #Freiheitsenergie (“freedom energy”) instead of being “at the mercy of autocrats.”

She said deep geothermal could supply hundreds of thousands of households in the future. She added that NEOS has called for this expansion since the party’s founding, that legal barriers have already been removed, and that a few more legislative adjustments are being worked on.

The Aspern Project

Wien Energie and OMV run the project through their joint venture deeep. Drilling ran from December 2024 to July 2025 and reached about 3,000 metres. Tests in winter 2025/26 exceeded expectations: the available flow rate would supply about 5,000 more households than planned. Vienna city councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ), who is responsible for the municipal utilities group Wiener Stadtwerke, called the result “sensational.”

The project costs roughly €90 million, including heat pumps. The first plant was planned to supply about 20,000 households and, with the better test results, about 25,000.

The “hundreds of thousands” in Meinl-Reisinger’s post refers to the long-term plan. According to Wien Energie, the partners want to build up to seven plants with up to 200 megawatts, supplying up to 200,000 households by 2040.

The start date has been reported differently. The report on the test results says the plant building is to be built from early 2027, with commissioning planned for 2029. Wien Energie’s own project pages still cite the end of 2028.

What the EABG Changes for Deep Geothermal

The law Meinl-Reisinger refers to is the EABG (Erneuerbaren-Ausbau-Beschleunigungsgesetz), or Renewable Expansion Acceleration Act. The National Council passed it on June 11, 2026, with a two-thirds majority that included the Greens’ support, according to the Austrian Parliament. It is a government bill, and ÖVP energy state secretary Elisabeth Zehetner called it a “gamechanger.”

The law creates a “one authority, one procedure, one decision” approval system. Deep geothermal gets a heat-generation target of 1 terawatt-hour from 2030 and is to be approved in a simplified procedure, according to the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.

One industry publication notes that overlapping rules, including water law, the Mineral Resources Act and divided federal and state responsibilities, could still lengthen approvals in practice.