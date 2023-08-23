Vienna Medical Association Call for New Elections

In a bid to address escalating internal conflicts and what he perceives as a lack of efficacy, Thomas Szekeres, the former President of the Vienna and Austrian Medical Associations, has launched a movement advocating for new elections within the Vienna Medical Association. The campaign, led by Szekeres’ faction known as “Team Szekeres,” aims to rally support from the medical community to reinvigorate the chamber’s direction and leadership.

Szekeres, who held the presidency since 2012, found himself replaced by Johannes Steinhart, a former Vice President and the leader of a dominant faction following a recent election. The change in leadership marked a significant shift within the Vienna Medical Association, prompting Szekeres to voice his concerns about the ongoing internal discord and the perceived lack of emphasis on addressing crucial issues affecting the medical profession.

Central to Szekeres’ concerns is the trajectory the association has taken since his departure. He highlights that his inability to continue as President of the Austrian Chamber is rooted in the rule that only one state president can hold the position of the federal representation president. In his place, Steinhart ascended to power by forming a coalition from his faction’s strong showing in the elections.

One of the catalysts for the current upheaval is the controversy surrounding Equip4Ordi (E4O), a procurement platform functioning as a subsidiary of the Curia of resident doctors. Allegations of fraudulent activities, favoritism, and breach of trust have emerged, prompting an investigation by the public prosecutor’s office. Those implicated in the allegations have pointed to Steinhart’s purported involvement or approval during his tenure as the head of the resident curia. Steinhart, however, refutes these allegations.

Recent developments within the association led to a schism among the mandataries aligned with Erik Randall Huber, chairman of the resident doctors. This division resulted in Szekeres’ faction, comprising 18 mandates, emerging as the most influential group. Expressing his disappointment, Szekeres remarked that Steinhart, who attained the presidency with resounding support, quickly encountered internal opposition campaigns after assuming office. The resulting preoccupation with these internal conflicts, including media campaigns, has detracted from addressing pressing concerns within the medical profession.

Szekeres underlined the importance of conducting thorough investigations before making conclusions about the allegations surrounding E4O. He defended the legitimacy of the decision to establish the procurement company during his own presidency. Advocating for Steinhart’s reinstatement, Szekeres emphasized the need for garnering majorities to push forward with the chamber’s plans.

The rallying cry for new elections is grounded in the belief that the current state of the Vienna Medical Association is untenable. Szekeres and his supporters argue that the organization has become ensnared in internal disputes and finger-pointing, sidelining the pursuit of improved working conditions for medical professionals. The waning influence of the association and its inability to effectively engage with stakeholders have come under scrutiny.

Szekeres clarified that he does not currently aspire to reclaim the chamber’s top post. Instead, the focal point remains the petition for new elections, with the aim of revitalizing the association and tackling the challenges it faces. However, the viability of this endeavor hinges on securing a two-thirds majority in the General Assembly, an outcome that is currently uncertain. As the medical community watches, the fate of the Vienna Medical Association hangs in the balance, awaiting a decision that could reshape its future direction.