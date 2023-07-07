Vienna City Councilor Warns of Doctor Shortage

Vienna City Councilor for Health, Peter Hacker, representing the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ), has raised a red flag regarding the potential future shortage of doctors, while simultaneously criticizing the federal government for its inadequate response to the looming crisis. In an interview with “Standard,” Hacker underscored that the present situation merely signals the beginning of a more severe shortage of medical professionals, emphasizing that the gravity of the issue has not yet been fully grasped by the relevant stakeholders. As a solution, he calls for a significant increase in the number of training places at medical universities.

Hacker’s concerns are not without substance, as he passionately warns that if swift action is not taken, the doctor shortage in ten years’ time will make the current state of healthcare provision seem trivial by comparison. In light of this, he proposes supporting private universities in Vienna to expand their capacity for training medical students. Additionally, Hacker draws attention to the ongoing dispute between the federal government and healthcare reform, pointing out that discussions have remained confined to paper, with little tangible progress. To combat this inertia, Hacker urges the necessity for decisive political decisions.

The Vienna City Council has acknowledged the impending doctor shortage and is actively exploring potential measures to address the issue. By supporting private universities and augmenting the capacity for medical students, they aim to proactively confront the forthcoming crisis. Hacker’s cautionary words serve as a clarion call to the federal government and other decision-makers, imploring them to recognize the seriousness of the situation and take immediate steps to address the imminent shortage of doctors.

