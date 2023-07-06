Vienna City Councilor to Resolve Arena Conflict

In a significant development, Vienna City Councilor Peter Hanke has joined the ongoing efforts to address the noise conflict surrounding the local arena. A crucial meeting was held between Hanke, Erich Hohenberger (the district manager of the third district), and the arena board. Hanke expressed the city’s firm commitment to finding a viable solution to the problem at hand.

One potential remedy that has been considered is the installation of an advanced sound system capable of effectively absorbing bass frequencies. This proposed system would allow for loud music to be enjoyed within the confines of the arena while minimizing the noise impact on nearby residents. However, the estimated cost of implementing such a system falls within a range of 500,000 to one million euros, which exceeds the financial capabilities of the arena alone.

Thankfully, there has been resolute support from both the third district and the city government. Hanke’s involvement instills a sense of reassurance and optimism among all parties. Assuring the arena board of their assistance, Hanke has emphasized that a solution to the noise conflict will be sought. While specific details regarding the support have not been disclosed yet, property developer Buwog has also indicated its willingness to contribute financially, although the exact amount remains undisclosed at this time.

To foster positive communication and engagement with the affected residents, the arena has planned an open day event scheduled for July 9th. This event aims to provide residents with guided tours of the backstage area and technical stations, granting them valuable insights into the operational aspects of the venue. Attendees will also have the opportunity to indulge in food and beverages, with DJ Obmann & Friends on the Deck creating a vibrant ambiance with their background music.

The meeting between Hanke, Hohenberger, and the arena board was described as highly productive and filled with positivity. With steadfast support from the third district, the city government, and potential financial contributions from Buwog, the arena holds optimistic expectations of reaching a satisfactory resolution to the noise conflict. The upcoming open day event serves as a platform for fostering dialogue, understanding, and a stronger sense of community between the arena and the residents it serves.

The joint efforts of all stakeholders involved, coupled with the determination to address the concerns of the affected residents of Vienna city, reflect the commitment to finding an effective and equitable solution. The arena remains dedicated to resolving the noise conflict while maintaining harmonious relations with the local community it serves.