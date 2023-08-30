Thursday, August 31, 2023
Tyrol Flood: Water Levels Recede, Minimal Damage

Tyrol's flood aftermath: Water levels recede, minimal damage. Road repairs underway. Swift response minimizes impact.

Lisa Fischer
Lisa Fischer
Tyrol Flood Situation Eases

Tyrol flood situation significantly improved on Tuesday, with water levels receding and some civil defense warnings lifted. Despite initial concerns, the state emerged with minimal damage estimated at around twelve million euros. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The Ötztal Straße (B186) was severely affected, with a section of the road washed away by the Ötztaler Ache. Access to the renowned winter sports hub, Sölden, was limited to the South Tyrol route via Timmelsjoch. Authorities anticipated a three to five-day road repair process based on evaluations of flood in Tyrol region from the state geology department.

Governor Anton Mattle and Security Minister Astrid Mair assessed the situation on Tuesday. The priority is the swift restoration of upper Ötztal’s accessibility via the state road. Although supply and medical care are assured via Timmelsjoch and air routes, gas lines posed challenges. Four places in Ötztal experienced torn or exposed gas lines. Mattle confirmed ongoing planning to swiftly install replacement lines.

While the damage extent among communities and private individuals remains uncertain, public sector estimates indicated a need for five million euros for state roads, five million euros for hydraulic structures, and two to three million euros for torrent and avalanche barriers. The primary focus remains on the fact that there were no injuries, as emphasized by Tyrol’s leader.

Flood protection measures were activated across Tyrol storm situation, especially in Innsbruck and Wörgl, as the Inn River reached hundred-year flood levels. Pitztal and Stubaital were also impacted, witnessing the Ruetz River overflow its banks. Remarkably, urban and densely built areas were spared significant floods due to overflowing rivers or streams. A total of 4,400 firefighters were mobilized for over 600 operations, and gratitude was expressed for their efforts.

Traffic disruptions, a major concern, began to ease. The Brenner railway line and other major roads faced temporary closures, while diversions were established. Niederthaier Straße (L238) and Brenner road (B182) were closed due to embankment failures, and the Mieminger Straße (B189) shut between Nassereith and Holzleiten. Despite the challenges, the situation demonstrated the resilience of Tyrol’s response mechanisms and the concerted efforts to minimize damage and protect the region.

