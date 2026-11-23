Emergency services in Upper Austria launched a large-scale water-response operation on Sunday afternoon, 22 November 2026, after a widespread oil slick was discovered on the Enns River in the Garsten and Steyr area.

According to operational reports from the Garsten Volunteer Fire Brigade (Freiwillige Feuerwehr Garsten) and the City of Steyr, the oil film was initially spotted in Garsten before splitting within the Steyr municipal area and spreading across the entire width of the river.

Between 65 and 70 emergency personnel responded to the scene. While some initial media reports referenced up to five brigades, official deployment records confirm that the primary water-service operation was carried out by three local fire brigades: FF Garsten, FF Steyr, and FF Dietach.

Containment Measures and Aerial Monitoring

Working in coordination with federal police and the local hydropower plant operator, fire crews established containment lines in the Maria Winkl area and upstream of the Staning hydropower plant to prevent the oil from drifting further downstream.

Key operational measures carried out on Sunday afternoon and evening included:

400-Meter Oil Barriers: Specialized water units from FF Dietach and FF Steyr deployed approximately 400 linear meters of floating oil booms across the river surface.

Boat and Drone Support: Fire brigade boats positioned and anchored the containment barriers across the current, while an aerial drone was used to document the extent of the surface film and assist crews in tracing the source.

Ongoing Skimming and Water Testing: Authorities confirmed that the floating barriers will remain installed on the Enns for several days for continuous monitoring, with trapped oil being regularly skimmed and disposed of by specialists. Meanwhile, municipal utility provider Stadtbetriebe Steyr began taking precautionary water samples to rule out impacts on local water quality.

Police Investigation Into Origin Underway

As of Monday, 23 November, the exact origin of the oil discharge remains unclear and no responsible party has been identified. Upper Austrian police have opened an investigation into the water contamination in cooperation with local environmental authorities and hydropower officials.

Further official operational updates are published by the Garsten Volunteer Fire Brigade and the City of Steyr municipal portal.