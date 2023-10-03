Fatal Dog Attack Shakes Naarn: Tragedy Unfolds

In a devastating incident on Monday morning, a 60-year-old jogger from Naarn in the Perg district lost her life after being attacked by an American Staffordshire. The assailant’s owner, who attempted to restrain the dog, was also critically injured in the process.

The horrifying event unfolded at approximately 9:15 a.m., sending shockwaves through the community. The victim, initially unidentified due to the absence of any personal belongings, was later confirmed to be a local resident from the vicinity of the dog owner’s residence. The attack occurred in close proximity to the dog’s dwelling, leaving both women in critical condition.

Despite the owner’s desperate efforts to intervene, she was unable to thwart the assault, sustaining severe injuries herself. She was swiftly transported to Linz University Hospital for urgent medical attention. As of Monday, details regarding the precise sequence of events leading up to the tragedy remain unclear.

Unlike some regions, Upper Austria does not impose specific regulations for the ownership of particular dog breeds. Prospective dog owners are only required to complete a six-hour knowledge course prior to obtaining a pet. However, in states where breed-specific legislation is enforced, the American Staffordshire Terrier is often included on the list. This mandates specific guidelines for the care and custody of these breeds, which can vary from state to state.

Authorities from the state of Upper Austria have disclosed that Naarn municipal administration is poised to issue a directive on Monday, prohibiting the owner from retaining custody of the dog. The Perg district administration will oversee the removal of the animal. This action has been confirmed by the municipal office. The owner, along with another woman, cares for multiple dogs in their residence. Notably, the American Staffordshire, as well as the other dogs, had not displayed any prior aggressive behavior.