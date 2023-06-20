Fatal Car Collision in Traisen Killed Driver

A tragic car collision on the B18 in Traisen, Lilienfeld district, claimed the life of a 73-year-old driver. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when a driver encountered a traffic jam at the entrance of a rescue car and failed to turn around, resulting in a collision. The collision caused injuries to three individuals, including the driver and two rescue workers.

The deceased driver, a woman from the Lilienfeld district, met a tragic end at the accident scene. According to a witness, the driver veered out of the lane, leading to the collision. Another vehicle involved in the incident sustained minor damages.

Adding to the unfortunate turn of events, a second collision occurred approximately 200 meters away from the initial accident site. Two paramedics, aged 20 and 29, suffered minor injuries in the incident. Additionally, a 27-year-old driver from the Lilienfeld district, who was attempting to drive his car back towards Traisen, also sustained injuries.

Following the collisions, the authorities closed the B18 for about two hours to carry out investigations and clear the scene. The injured individuals were promptly transported to Lilienfeld Hospital for necessary medical treatment.

These distressing incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of exercising caution and adhering to traffic regulations to prevent accidents. The police have initiated investigations to ascertain the precise circumstances surrounding the collisions and determine the exact cause and sequence of events.

The community deeply mourns the loss of life and extends their heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured in the accidents. The authorities remain committed to their ongoing efforts in enhancing road safety measures and minimizing the occurrence of such incidents in the future.