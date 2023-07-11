Cars Vandalized with Russian Z Symbols in Vienna

An act of vandalism in Vienna, at least four cars with Ukrainian license plates were targeted with Russian propaganda symbols in Vienna. Disturbing images shared on Twitter revealed red-painted “Z” symbols adorning the car doors. The acts of destruction took place in Vienna-Donaustadt, near Seestadt, and were promptly reported to the local police by an auto chat group. The Vienna State Police Headquarters has acknowledged the incident and vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the property damage.

Expressing outrage and condemnation, Wassyl Chymynez, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria, denounced the act as a “cruel crime” and an embodiment of “Russian barbarism.” Ambassador Chymynez called for swift action and demanded that the perpetrators be held accountable for their actions. In a direct message to the Vienna State Police Headquarters, he emphasized the shocking nature of the images and expressed deep concern regarding the criminal activities of individuals affiliated with Russia within Austrian borders.

This incident is not the first occurrence of such “Z” symbol vandalism in Vienna. In the previous year, a Ukrainian installation near the Museumsquartier and a wall displaying the colors of the Ukrainian flag behind the Russian monument on Schwarzenbergplatz were similarly targeted and defaced.

The “Z” symbol, regarded as a demonstration of support for Russia, specifically its invasion of Ukraine, is commonly found on Russian military gear and clothing. It represents the slogan “za pobedu” (to victory). It is noteworthy that unlike Germany, Austria does not impose a ban on the use of the “Z” symbol.

In Germany, the Ministry of the Interior has deemed publicly displaying the symbol in support of the Russian war against Ukraine as punishable under Section 140 of the Criminal Code. The provision states that individuals endorsing specific crimes in a manner likely to disrupt public peace may face fines or imprisonment for a period of up to three years.

The vandalism targeting Ukrainian cars in Vienna underscores the escalating tensions and divisions related to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Ambassador Chymynez’s forceful condemnation serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for accountability. By addressing the Vienna State Police Headquarters directly, he urges them to take decisive action against the perpetrators. The absence of a ban on the “Z” symbol in Austria highlights a key distinction in the country’s approach compared to Germany, where its use is considered potentially punishable under the law.

As investigations unfold, authorities and the international community will be closely monitoring developments, hoping to quell any further acts of aggression and safeguard the peace and security of both Ukrainian and Austrian citizens.