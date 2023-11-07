Brave Graz Woman Thwarts Robbery, Minor Injuries

A 30-year-old woman displayed remarkable courage when she thwarted an attempted robbery by a stranger. The assailant, armed with a knife, left her with minor injuries after she refused to part with her money.

The alarming event unfolded on Monday evening at a cigarette vending machine, where the woman was suddenly approached from behind by an unknown individual. The aggressor demanded money, but the resolute woman firmly declined to comply. Undeterred, the perpetrator produced a knife and swiftly stabbed the woman in her left knee, inflicting minor wounds.

Undeterred by the brutal attack, the woman promptly warned the assailant that she would summon law enforcement. This caused the assailant to retreat and make his escape. A subsequent police search yielded no leads regarding the suspect’s identity. The victim was subsequently treated at UKH Graz, where medical examination revealed two superficial cuts on her knee.

According to the victim’s account, the assailant was clad entirely in black and concealed his face with a black balaclava. Strikingly, he spoke flawless German without any discernible accent, adding an element of mystery to the investigation.

This robbery incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of personal safety, even in seemingly mundane settings. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. The victim’s resilience in the face of danger is a testament to the strength and determination of individuals in our community.