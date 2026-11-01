Austria Winter Tyre Requirement In Effect From November 1

Austria’s annual situational winter tyre requirement (situative Winterreifenpflicht) comes into force today, November 1. It applies to cars, light trucks up to 3.5 tonnes and moped cars driving on Austrian roads, including visitors and transit drivers.

The rule runs until April 15 and depends on road conditions, not just the date. Winter tyres must be fitted on all four wheels whenever the road is covered with snow, slush or ice (Schnee, Schneematsch oder Eis). On a dry road, summer tyres remain legal, and because the rule applies to driving, a parked car is not in breach. Motorcycles, mopeds and mofas are exempt.

Key Technical Standards

Approved Markings: Tyres must carry the “M+S”, “M.S.” or “M&S” marking, or the Alpine 3PMSF symbol (3-Peak Mountain Snowflake).

Tyres must carry the “M+S”, “M.S.” or “M&S” marking, or the Alpine 3PMSF symbol (3-Peak Mountain Snowflake). Minimum Tread Depth: Under Austrian vehicle regulations, radial winter tyres need at least 4 millimeters of tread, and bias-ply tyres need 5 millimeters. Below that, a tyre legally counts as a summer tyre, whatever its sidewall marking says.

Under Austrian vehicle regulations, radial winter tyres need at least 4 millimeters of tread, and bias-ply tyres need 5 millimeters. Below that, a tyre legally counts as a summer tyre, whatever its sidewall marking says. All-Season Tyres: All-season tyres (Ganzjahresreifen) qualify only if they carry the M+S or 3PMSF marking and meet the same tread depth.

All-season tyres (Ganzjahresreifen) qualify only if they carry the M+S or 3PMSF marking and meet the same tread depth. Snow Chains: Chains (Schneeketten) may replace winter tyres only when mounted on at least two drive wheels and only on roads continuously covered with snow or ice.

Chains (Schneeketten) may replace winter tyres only when mounted on at least two drive wheels and only on roads continuously covered with snow or ice. Heavy Vehicles: Trucks over 3.5 tonnes must use winter tyres from November 1 to April 15 regardless of the weather. For buses the obligation ends on March 15.

Penalties and Insurance Risks

Driving without proper winter equipment in winter conditions typically costs around €100, according to ÖAMTC. If other road users are endangered, the legal maximum rises to €10,000. Police can also prohibit the vehicle from continuing its journey.

The insurance consequences can cost more than the fine. After an accident, a driver on unsuitable tyres may be held partly at fault, and insurers can seek recourse (Regress) for the payout.

Drivers across Vienna and Austria should check their tyres before heading into the mountains or facing sudden weather changes. Planning an alpine trip this season? Read our Grossglockner High Alpine Road travel guide and stay informed through our Republic of Austria country guide.