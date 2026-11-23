Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger held bilateral talks with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis in Athens on Monday, 23 November 2026, underscoring joint efforts to advance European Union enlargement toward the Western Balkans.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the “Friends of the Western Balkans” group and Western Balkans partners, hosted by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a post on X after the talks, Meinl-Reisinger thanked Gerapetritis for Athens’ hospitality and noted that the discussions marked their first bilateral meeting. The talks focused primarily on strengthening Europe and advancing EU enlargement, particularly for the Western Balkan states.

Meinl-Reisinger highlighted Greece’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2027, stating that Athens intends to place the Western Balkans at the centre of its European agenda. Describing the commitment as “strong news for enlargement,” she said Austria and Greece are “pulling together” on the issue.

Strategic Context of the Athens Ministerial Meeting

Monday’s gathering in Athens brought together foreign ministers from the Western Balkan states alongside EU member states belonging to the informal “Friends of the Western Balkans” group — which includes Austria, Greece, Italy, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic — as well as senior EU officials, including EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and European Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos.

Convened on the initiative of Minister Gerapetritis just two days ahead of the scheduled EU–Western Balkans Summit, the Athens talks focused on accelerating EU accession procedures, strengthening democratic institutions, advancing rule-of-law reforms and maintaining regional stability. The discussions build upon commitments previously affirmed in the Delphi Declaration of April 2026.

For Vienna, rapid and credible EU integration of the six Western Balkan partners — Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — remains a core foreign policy priority aimed at safeguarding regional security, economic integration and border management across Southeastern Europe. Greece’s formal commitment to making enlargement a centrepiece of its 2027 Council presidency provides Vienna with a key institutional partner within the bloc.