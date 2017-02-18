Washington Will Hold Moscow Accountable

President Donald Trump’s administration has disclosed its ever 1st foreign policy move since inauguration.

While addressing to World Leaders at Munich Security Conference, Vice President of United States of America Mike Pence said that United States will hold accountable Moscow on the other sides US is seeking avenues for corporation. Pence made remarks while addressing the conference that, “Know this: The United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which as you know, President Trump believes can be found.”

On the other hand, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said that, “The dominance of West upon World Issues are nearly come to end. “The US cannot be the only power. We need to set up constructive US-Russia relations, economic and political cooperation. We don’t want Russia to be seen as less important. We want mutual respect to recognize the global needs.”

These cross statements come in Munich Security Conference where world leaders were eager to know the Stand of US upon Russian Controversies. Although, President Donald Trump has expressed on several occasions a desire to draw Russian President Vladimir Putin closer, hoping to develop a strategy on combating ISIS.