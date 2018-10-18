US Policeman Is Found Guilty Of Raping An Immigrant

The police chief speaks of “extremely worrying allegations”: A colleague is said to have forced an immigrant to sex. The man was arrested.

A US policeman was arrested on suspicion of raping an immigrant during a traffic check. According to police on Wednesday, the 29-year-old is suspected to have stopped the woman last week on Thursday in Langley Park, north of Washington and then forced her for sex in a parking lot.

According to media reports, the victim was an immigrant without papers. The police are accused of rape and assault. Police chief Hank Stawinski spoke of “extremely worrying allegations” against the man. “Police officers swear in their vow of service to protect others – not to use their authority to make others victims.”

Sources: Die Presse