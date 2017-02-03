United States Warns North Korea

Defense Secretary of United States Jim Mattis was on two days visit to South Korea. While visiting Defense Ministry of South Korea, Mattis warned North Korea in order to show support to south Korea.

North Korea is continuously threating South Korea and her allies to destroy. Mattis said, “Any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming.” He further added that, “North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program and engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior.”

Aggressive behavior of North Korea compelled United States and South Korea to answer her bolstering. Last year, United States conducted more than 20 missiles and two nuclear tests in order to make defiance of United States more strong. Whereas, United States officials, experts and analyzers suggest that, United Nation has two path ways to resolve this issue, either to go for negotiate or for military action. Jim Mattis visited South Korea when she faced server security situations and communicates strongest warning to North Korea.

Noted that Jim Mattis was two days visit on South Korea and is due in Japan later on Friday