U.S. Defense Budget Increased by $54 Billion by President Trump

President of United States of America has proposed $54 Billion in US defense budget. On Thursday, he made statement that he wanted to see forces of US more strong and more strengthen.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants a U.S. military buildup of more ships and planes to “project American power in distant lands.” Trump said he would like to get the U.S. Navy back up to having 12 aircraft carriers. The Navy currently has 10. “I just spoke with Navy and industry leaders and have discussed my plans to undertake a major expansion of our entire Navy fleet, including the 12 (aircraft)-carrier Navy we need. “We also need more aircraft, modernized capabilities and greater force levels, additionally, we must vastly improve our cyber capabilities.” Trump said the Navy will “soon be the largest it’s been.” “We are going to have very soon the finest equipment in the world” he said. “We will give our military the tools you need to prevent war and, if required, to fight war and only do one thing. You know what that is? Win. Win.”