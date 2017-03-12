U.S Attorney Preet Bharara Fired by Trump Administration

A United States prosecutor told that, Trump administration fired him on Saturday after he was asked to resign. When he declined to step down he was fired by Trump Administration. On the other side, Trump Administration termed it as normal changing and declined to comment on this matter further in media



New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s defiant exit, first announced on Twitter, raised questions about President Donald Trump’s ability to fill top jobs throughout his government. Trump has yet to put forward any candidates to serve as the nation’s 93 district attorneys even as his Justice Department asked the 46 who have not yet quit to hand in their resignations on Friday. Key positions at agencies like the State Department and the Defense Department also remain unfilled. As the federal prosecutor for Manhattan and surrounding areas since 2009, Bharara secured insider-trading settlements from Wall Street firms and won criminal convictions in high-profile corruption and terrorism cases.

Bharara said, “Serving my country as U.S. Attorney here for the past seven years will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life, no matter what else I do or how long I live,” Bharara said in a press statement. The Justice Department confirmed that Bharara was no longer serving in the position and declined further comment.