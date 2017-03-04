U.S Attorney General Sessions Will Present Written Answers on Monday

Republican Senator and United States Attorney General, Jeff Sessions would present answers of Democrat’s question on Monday about his meetings with Russian Ambassador.

According to source, panel of nine Democrats Senator asked the Chairman of Judicial Committee Chuck Grassley to call Sessions in front of panel and ask him why did he refuse of his contacts with Russian Ambassador during Presidential Election campaign 2016.

This demand came just after the day when Republican Senator and President Trump backed Jeff Sessions removed himself from the investigation of Russian involvement into Presidential Election of 2016. Although, earlier when Jeff was asked whether he had any contact with Russian Ambassador he clearly refused in Senate. But later, it was disclosed in news that he had a meeting with Russian Ambassador right after two months before elections and after the elections in a meeting when Ambassadors of other countries were also present.

On the other side, President Trump tweeted into favor of Jeff Sessions and criticized the Chairman of Judicial Committee on Friday, “We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!” Trump said in a tweet that included what appeared to be an old picture of Schumer and Putin smiling as they ate donuts.