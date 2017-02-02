Trump’s islamophobia only to focus counter-extremism program on Islam

Recent actions towards Muslims and Islam by US president Trump exposing his islamophobia. The second act towards Islam is in consideration by the Trump administration. He is looking to rename the US government program for countering of all violent ideology and to focus this program only on Islam and Muslims. According to Reuters five people were briefed on this issue by Trump administration.

People who advocates this program having concerned over rebranding of the program will creates problems and destroy the trust of Muslims in United States as well as the rest of world. Muslims of United States are already in panic on the Trump’s first attack in which he only ban Muslims on entry in US from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya.

The program which is called “Countering Violent Extremism” will be renamed as “Countering Radical Islamic Extremism,” or “Countering Islamic Extremism” the sources said to Reuters. After rebranding, the program will dismiss all the terrorist, extremists or groups who are responsible of shooting, bombing and other terrorist acts on Muslims and other US minorities. This will give a green go to these terrorist to attack on Muslims with no accountability or arrest. Even this is also considered as green light for Russia and Syrian forces for terrorism on Syrian people as Trump already in favor of Russia.

The recent act of terrorism in which seven Muslims were killed and many others are injured in Canada and massacre of Aleppo by Russian and Syrian forces shows that Muslims in the world are on top who are affected by the terrorism either by other extremist groups or by some states.