Trump’s First Attack On American Muslims

On Friday, President Trump made an announcement and signed an executive order later on against Muslims of Islamic countries.

An executive order, issued by Press Secretary of White House, Sean Spicer, titled under of “PROTECTING THE NATION FROM FOREIGN TERRORIST ENTRY INTO THE UNITED STATES” – According to this executive order signed by President Trump, Muslim from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, Sudan would not be able to attain visa of United States. This de-facto banned on citizen of Middle-East and North Africa could be for 90 days and 120 days banned on the citizen of Syria according to initial information shared by White House. It is still left to clear that either this ban applies to citizens of those countries on trips aboard who already have permission to dwell and work in the United States.

Make clear that, Trump during his election campaign had vowed numerously to impose sanction upon immigrants and Muslims. Whereas President, while defending his this move in media said that, “We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people.” Although Trump administration officials have continued to insist that the president’s actions are not targeted at Muslims or any one faith.