Trump’s Administration is ready to introduce new security law for safer US

President of United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe conducted a joint press conference on Saturday. Prime Minister of Japan is on United States visit and it was a traditional joint addressing to media. In which President Trump assured that, renewing US security guarantees to Japan concerning islands in the East China Sea, with which it has a territorial dispute with Beijing. “We are committed to the security of Japan and all areas under its administrative control” – President Trump said.



Whereas, while making opening remarks by PM Japan, President Trump didn’t put-in earpiece to listen to a translation. Meanwhile Press conference, President Trump disclosed that, White House is up to on making new moves for better security of United States and her citizen. Although, he wasn’t specific about new security measures. Although, Trump administrations seems finding its feet upon stagecraft of foreign policy. CNN wrote that, Significantly, Trump did not get asked by reporters he selected from the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post and the Fox Business Network about two other key news stories of the day, including claims that his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, breached protocol by talking to the Russian ambassador to Washington about US sanctions policy before the current administration took office.