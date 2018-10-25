Trump: Media Must End “Endless Hostility”

After US explosions have been sent to news channel CNN and several Democratic politicians, US President Donald Trump blames the media.

After finding explosives in the US, President Donald Trump has criticized the country’s media. The media must end “endless hostility” and “often false attacks and stories,” Trump said on Wednesday at a campaign event in Mosinee, Wisconsin. The media has a “responsibility” to strike a moderate tone.

Trump came to speak at the election campaign on the explosives that had been sent to

Democratic politicians such as former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but also to the news channel CNN. He initially advocated moderation in the public debate – and then called for media to help “overcome trenches and bring people together.”

“The media also has a responsibility to strike a temperate tone and stop the endless hostility and constant negative and often false attacks and stories,” said Trump. “You have to end it.”

Meanwhile, CNN chief Jeff Zucker has accused the US president of completely underestimating the consequences of his media scolding. “There is a total lack of

understanding in the White House about the severity of the ongoing attacks on the media,” Zucker said Wednesday.

“The President, and particularly the White House press secretary, should understand that their words have consequences.” A parcel caught at CNN in New York was, according to the police, a letter bomb. It contained white powder and a functional explosive device.

Also to the office of the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, according to his information, a letter bomb was sent. On Tuesday evening and Wednesday, alleged letter bombs had been intercepted to former President Barack Obama and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The explosive device addressed to Clinton was similar to what had been found earlier this week at the residence of billionaire George Soros in New York, according to a media report. Soros is a major donor to the Democratic Party.

CNN is repeatedly reviled by Trump as a propagator of false news. Trump condemned as well as his vice Mike Pence the “attempted attacks” on “Obama, the Clintons, CNN and others” as detestable. The perpetrators would be held to account with all severity of the law.

Sources: Die Presse