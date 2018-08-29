Trump: Google Suppresses Positive Article About The President

On Twitter, he threatened the google company – his business adviser now wants to see whether Google searches should be regulated.

It is not even six in the morning in Washington DC and Donald Trump is angry again. He just googled ” Trump News,” and most of the results he found on Google were those he calls “Fake News Media.” On Twitter, he complained that CNN was very high up. The search results are “fake”, he writes in capital letters. “Illegal? 96% of results on ‘Trump News’ are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!”

Trump’s early-morning tweets are actually followed by action that can’t be foreseen. The “96 percent” mentioned in Trump’s tweet may have come from the conservative blog PJ Media , in which it was talked about. In truth, everyone gets their search results – depending on the region and search behavior – on Google . According to the Washington Post , Trump’s economic adviser has now announced that they “want to see” whether Google searches should be regulated.

On Wednesday of next week, the US Senate wants to meet with top representatives from Google , Facebook and Twitter . According to reports it is said that it was Russian manipulation behind the 2016 election through which Trump won. The information service Axios wrote after the Trump tweets that the US president wanted focus of the masses and played the role of victim on social media.

US security agencies consider it proven that Russia has attempted to influence the 2016 presidential election and that these efforts continue. Trump had come under pressure last month as he pursued a zigzag course on this issue rather than backing his authorities.