Special Prosecutor Would Investigate Russian involvement in Trump’s Victory

A special prosecutor should investigate reported communication between Russians and Trump Campaign. It was disclosed by Republican Lawmaker who supported Trump in Presidential election of 2016.

Earlier this month, defense secretary Michael Flynn was removed from his post for not informing accurately Vice President Mike Pence about his meeting with Russian Ambassador. California Rep. Darrell Issa said Friday “You’re going to need to use the special prosecutor’s statute and office not just to recuse. You can’t just give it to your deputy. That’s a political appointee.” It is most likely expected that investigation might not reveal any fault on the part of Trump’s associates, but a special prosecutor is needed given the growing awareness of the dangers posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. There may or may not be fault, but the American people … are beginning to understand that Putin murders his enemies. Intelligence Committees of the House and Senate to investigate within the special areas that they oversee.

Earlier this week, White House has requested to FBI to knock down the reports which are prevailing in media about the communication and involvement of Russian officials in Triumph of President Donald Trump in Presidential Election of 2016 of United States of America.