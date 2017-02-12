Slovenia could serve venue for Trump-Putin Meeting

It is expected that President of United States of America would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Choice of venue and date hasn’t confirmed yet.



Russian President Putin in on the visit of Slovenia. President Putin met with Slovenia’s President Borut Pahor. While addressing media, President Putin disclosed that, Slovenia’s capital city Ljubljana could be served as a venue of meeting with President Trump. It would be ever 1st meeting between Russian and American presidents after American President’s Trumps inauguration. But it’s also in the news that, date and venue aren’t confirm yet. Whereas President Putin also shared that, the choice of venue could not be Moscow’s alone.

President Trump and Putin, expressed it many times that they want to mend relations between United States and Russia. They want to improve trade and economic between both countries. President Trump before swearing in, says that he is looking forward to Russia for better relations and if Moscow would be friendly with us then, there is no sense in imposing sanction upon Russia.

Whereas, President Putin said despite of no confirmation of date of meeting that, he is keen to try to restore Russian-United States relation in-full.