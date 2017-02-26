President Trump Wouldn’t attend Annual Press Dinner

President of United States of America wouldn’t attend annual press dinner at White House. On Saturday, President Trump disclosed in his tweet that he would skip annual press dinner at White House. His tweet was, “I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!”

It’s an annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. A high-profile event that invites celebrities, politicians and journalists. President Trump doesn’t have smooth relation with Press. He called media of United States, the enemy of the American People. Whereas, Critics say the event encourages journalists to cozy up to politicians they should cover aggressively. On Friday, different media outlets had to face severe criticism and they were also excluded from the office of Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Reporters for CNN, The New York Times, Politico, The Los Angeles Times and BuzzFeed were not allowed into the session in the office of press secretary Sean Spicer, a decision that drew strong protests.