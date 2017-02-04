President Trump declared Judge’s ruling “Ridiculous”

United States President Donald Trump criticized federal judge who has ceased executive orders of banning Muslims of seven Muslims states including Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya. Last week, President Trump signed an executive order to impose ban on travelers of seven mainly Muslims countries.

Although, Judge order of ceasing the ban of Muslims gives hope to citizens of those states and they expressed little joy upon it, but on the same time this order leaves them in confusion that how long this order will let them entering in United States of America. After issuance of this order, Qatar Airways was first who allows passengers from those seven countries to resumes flying to U.S cities if they had valid documents. On the other side, White House shared that, it considered to appeal as soon as possible.

Whereas, President Trump has criticized judge in strong words and calls his decision ridiculous. He tweeted that, “Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in its death & destruction!” – In another tweet, President Trump expressed, “When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety & security – big trouble!”