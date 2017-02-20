President Trump Called Mar-a-Lago “Southern White House”

President of the United States of America Mr. Donald Trump has been criticized widely for calling Mar-a-Lago “Southern White House.”

In a tweet on Saturday, he called the club the “Southern White House” and now people are even more convinced. President Trump has highly criticized by people on twitter for his highly travelling expense particularly considering he frequently Former President Barack Obama for travelling. There’s also the fact that dues at Mar-a-Lago just doubled to a cool $200,000 per year, making increased traffic at the resort profitable for Trump’s business operation excluding security concern.

President Trump while tweeting on Saturday said, will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about!